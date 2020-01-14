Update: Man arrested on charges of trafficking meth, possessing stolen weapons

The Scott County Sheriff's Department arrested a man Tuesday morning who is accused of trafficking meth and possessing stolen weapons.

David Christopher Westby, 33, of 308 S. Thornwood Ave. is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver less than 5 grams of meth. The charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

Westby also is charged being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a domestic abuser, and trafficking in stolen weapons. Each charge is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

He also is charged with two counts of carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Scott County Sheriff's Deputy Jonathon Johnson, at 12:48 a.m. Tuesday a traffic stop was conducted in the 1700 block of North Division Street on a Mazda 6 with an improper registration plate lamp.

Westby, a passenger in the back driver's side seat, tried to get out of the vehicle. When Johnson told him to remain in the vehicle, Westby moved to the passenger side of the vehicle to try to get out.