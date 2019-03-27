UPDATE: The man found dead has been identified as Ronald Cale, 67. His cause of death at this time is unknown and an autopsy has been scheduled. Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane said the investigation is still in the early stages and declined further comment.
EARLIER REPORT: Scott County Sheriff's investigators have spent most of the day investigating a death.
Deputies were dispatched to 15012 100th Ave. at 10:35 a.m. Wednesday, Sheriff Tim Lane said.
A 67-year-old man was found dead, but Lane said there is no evident cause of death. An autopsy is being scheduled.
The man's name will be released Thursday, Lane said.
Scott County investigators were still on the scene Wednesday evening.
The property is owned by Ronald and Ardeania Cale.