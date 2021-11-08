Update: Man killed after car drives into Mississippi River identified

A man who died Sunday after a car drove into the Mississippi River at Sunset Park in Rock Island has been identified as 20-year-old Enyonyi Eca, of Rock Island.
Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson confirmed Eca's identity Monday afternoon. An autopsy is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday.
Emergency responders pulled the car and the victim from the river Sunday evening. Another person was rescued from the water and transported to a local hospital.
Several fire department vehicles, water rescue boats, ambulances, police vehicles, and a tow truck were at the scene. Vehicles from the Davenport Fire Department, Rock Island Fire Department, and the Arsenal Fire Department were all in view at the scene.
Gustafson said the investigation into the crash is ongoing between the Rock Island Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and the Rock Island County Coroner's Office.
