Update: Man shot and killed by police officers in Rock Island identified, officers involved placed on leave

The investigation is ongoing, and it is being conducted by the Rock Island County Integrity Task Force and the coroner's office.

Investigators from the Integrity Task Force are in the process of gathering surveillance video from area businesses, searching social media for public video, and reviewing all available police body cameras and dash camera recordings, according to a Friday news release from the Illinois State Police. Investigators have recovered multiple videos capturing the foot chase, the car hijacking and the use of deadly force.

"It is too early in the investigation to share video evidence or provide specific details of the incident. We understand the public wants answers and we will not rest until the investigation is complete," the release states. "We are asking the public to reserve judgement until all the facts are gathered and presented to the Rock Island County State's Attorney for a review and determination on any potential criminal charges."

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on leave. Their identities are not yet released.