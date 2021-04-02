Update: Man shot and killed by police officers in Rock Island identified

The Rock Island man shot and killed by police officers Thursday night has been identified.

DeShawn Tatum, 25, had allegedly run from police and stole a car from a bystander. Rock Island police officers found him in the area of 12th Street and 31st Avenue.

According to a news release from the police department, Tatum was a known wanted suspect and was considered armed and dangerous.

Tatum, who was believed to be armed, ran away as officers started to approach, the news release said.

Police chased him to a nearby gas station, where he hijacked a car from a woman, police said. As officers attempted to get Tatum out of the car, he backed it up, dragging multiple officers and crashing into the building.

During this exchange, several officers shot at him.

Tatum and three officers were transported to Unity-Point Trinity Hospital in Rock Island where Tatum died. The injured officers were treated and released.

Tatum was identified Friday by Rock Island County Coroner, Brian Gustafson, after a preliminary autopsy completed Friday.

Gustafson said the autopsy showed Tatum died from gunshot wounds to his head and chest.