Police investigate a shooting that occurred Wednesday, May 22, 2019, during a traffic stop in an alley on 45th Street between 14th and 15th avenues in Rock Island. Rock Island Police Chief Jeff VenHuizen said officers discovered a man with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head in the backseat of the vehicle.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
UPDATE: The Davenport Police Department said Wednesday afternoon that an occupant of the vehicle was a suspect in a shooting that occurred at 10:12 p.m. Tuesday at 7th and Myrtle streets in Davenport. One man suffered a non-life-threatening injury in the shooting.
Police have not said whether the man who suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in a vehicle Wednesday in Rock Island is the suspect in the Davenport shooting incident.
A man suffered a life-threatening apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head during a traffic stop in Rock Island Wednesday morning, Chief Jeff VenHuizen said.
Speaking to media at the scene, the chief said his department was assisting the Davenport Police Department with an ongoing investigation.
As part of the investigation, Rock Island officers initiated a traffic stop on an SUV on 45th Street in an alley between 14th and 15th avenues around 8:40 a.m., VenHuizen said.
As the traffic stop unfolded, a shot was fired from inside the SUV. Officers removed several occupants from the vehicle and found the man in the backseat. VenHuizen said the man is in his mid-20s.
He was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition as of early Wednesday afternoon. The other occupants of the vehicle were detained and taken to the police department, VenHuizen said.
The Times typically does not report on apparent suicides. In this case, we made an exception because it occurred in a public place and police officers were present.
VenHuizen declined to say whether the man was the target of Davenport’s investigation. He also declined to comment on the nature of the investigation.
One firearm was found in the vehicle. Officers did not fire any shots, he said.
A tactical team was called to the scene and were “sitting on” a nearby house that was “related to the occupants of the car,” VenHuizen said.
“There were possibly some additional individuals that we were looking for that could have been in the house, so they secured the house to see if there was anybody in there,” he said.
Officers did not find anyone in the house, VenHuizen added. He said no homes in the area were evacuated but neighbors were asked to stay inside.
“These situations are always very dynamic, very fluid,” he said. “There’s a lot of chaos initially to start with, but we were able to contain the scene relatively quickly. We had a lot of resources in place to not let this expand any further than where it did, and it was successful from the standpoint that there were no other injuries.”
VenHuizen added there is no reason to believe there are any additional threats to the community.
While police were on the scene, several neighbors stood outside to see what was happening.
Mauricia Burrage, who lives a few blocks away, said she heard the commotion. She said the incident was “super alarming” and that the area is usually quiet.
“I hope that whatever happened here is resolved and we don’t have to have any more problems like this again,” Burrage said.
