A man suspected of an attempted burglary on Monday in Moline and accidentally shooting himself in the process has been charged.
Derek J. Baustian, 18, Moline, was charged Tuesday with residential burglary, possession of a firearm without requisite FOID and reckless discharge of a firearm, according to Rock Island County court records. The charges allege that on Monday Baustian entered a residence in the 1600 block of 11th Street with the intent to commit a theft, that he illegally possessed a .45-caliber pistol and that he shot himself in the hand while handling a firearm recklessly.
The police investigation began around 11:54 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of 20th Avenue in Moline, according to the Moline Police Department. A person called police after hearing a gunshot and seeing a man running from the area.
When officers arrived, they found a garage with bloodstains on it and more blood on the nearby ground, according to the department. Officers searched the area, and about two blocks away from the initial scene, they found a backpack with three firearms inside.
A man was later located at a nearby hospital, suffering a gunshot wound to his left hand, police said. Investigators believe he was mishandling a stolen firearm while trespassing in the garage and the gun went off.
The recovered guns were believed to have been taken earlier Monday during the burglary at the 11th Street address, police said. During the investigation into the gunfire complaint, officers also recovered a significant amount of coins and a speaker system, both of which were also believed stolen.
Baustian, his left hand heavily bandaged, made his first appearance Tuesday afternoon before Judge Frank R. Fuhr. The judge read the charges to him and told him his next court date was set for June 4.
Baustian's bail has been set at $100,000. That means he would have to post $10,000 before he could be released.