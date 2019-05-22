UPDATE: Rock Island police have identified the man as Micah L. Bates, 31, of Davenport.
UPDATE: Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said the man was pronounced dead at 2:55 p.m. His name had not been released at this time.
A man suffered a life-threatening apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head during a traffic stop in Rock Island Wednesday morning, Chief Jeff VenHuizen said.
Speaking to media at the scene, the chief said his department was assisting the Davenport Police Department with an ongoing investigation.
Davenport police said in a media release Wednesday afternoon that officers were following up on a shooting that occurred at 10:12 p.m. Tuesday at 7th and Myrtle Streets where a man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
With the assistance of officers from Rock Island, Moline and the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department, a traffic stop was conducted in the 4500 block of 15th Avenue on a vehicle occupied by the suspect involved in the Davenport shooting.
VenHuizen said the traffic stop happened around 8:40 a.m.
As the traffic stop unfolded, a shot was fired from inside the SUV. Officers removed several occupants from the vehicle and found the man in the backseat.
The man was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition as of Wednesday afternoon. The other occupants of the vehicle were detained and taken to the police department, VenHuizen said.
Police have not said whether the man was the suspect in the Davenport shooting.
The Times typically does not report on apparent suicides. In this case, we made an exception because it occurred in a public place and police officers were present.
One firearm was found in the vehicle. Officers did not fire any shots, VenHuizen said.
A tactical team was called to the scene and were “sitting on” a nearby house that was “related to the occupants of the car,” he said.
“There were possibly some additional individuals that we were looking for that could have been in the house, so they secured the house to see if there was anybody in there,” VenHuizen said.
Officers did not find anyone in the house, he added. He said no homes in the area were evacuated but neighbors were asked to stay inside.
“These situations are always very dynamic, very fluid,” he said. “There’s a lot of chaos initially to start with, but we were able to contain the scene relatively quickly. We had a lot of resources in place to not let this expand any further than where it did, and it was successful from the standpoint that there were no other injuries.”
VenHuizen added there is no reason to believe there are any additional threats to the community.
While police were on the scene, several neighbors stood outside to see what was happening.
Mauricia Burrage, who lives a few blocks away, said she heard the commotion. She said the incident was “super alarming” and that the area is usually quiet.
“I hope that whatever happened here is resolved and we don’t have to have any more problems like this again,” Burrage said.
Davenport police said they are continuing to investigate the two incidents, as well as an additional shooting that occurred early Wednesday.
At 12:08 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Goose Creek area for a shots fired call. While on the scene, officers were notified that a man had walked into a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Detectives are still trying to determine if the two shootings in Davenport are related, police said in the media release.