Zavius Washington, 15, of Clinton

 Clinton Police Department

UPDATE: The missing 15-year-old Clinton boy has been found, according to a post on the Clinton Police Department's Facebook page

The Clinton Police Department is asking for help finding a missing teen.

Zavius Washington​, 15, has not been seen since Saturday and has a medical condition that requires medication, according to a department news release. Washington may be in the DeWitt area. 

He is described as 5-foot-7 and about 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, stone-washed jeans and black Adidas shoes, the release states. 

Anyone with information concerning Washington's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Clinton Police Department at 563-243-1458.

