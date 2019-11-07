Update: David Overton has been located safe and returned home.
Earlier report: Davenport police are asking the public’s help in locating a man reported missing Thursday.
David Overton, 49, was last seen about noon Thursday in the area of Bridge Avenue and Locust Street.
Overton is 5-feet 6-inches tall, with a bald head and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing dark blue sweats, and a black and tan flannel jacket.
Police report that Overton has medical issues and may be in need of medical treatment.
Davenport police as that anyone with information about Overton’s whereabouts to call 911 or the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or provide an anonymous tip on the city’s mobile apps, “CityConnect Davenport, IA,” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.