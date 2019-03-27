Update 11:40 a.m.: The Ascentra Credit Union at 3005 7th St., Moline was robbed around 10 a.m. and the suspect is believed to be the same person apprehended a short time later during a pursuit that went back and forth from the Illinois and Iowa Quad-Cities, according to Lt. Michael Hutton of the Moline Police Department.
The robber fled the Ascentra with an undetermined amount of currency.
The pursuit began a short time later police spotted a vehicle that matched the description of a suspect vehicle in other recent bank robberies, Hutton said.
He could not immediately provide details as to which robberies, but said evidence was recovered after the capture of the fleeing suspect that appeared to tie him to the Ascentra robbery.
The person captured after the pursuit was reportedly in custody in Iowa, Hutton said.
More will follow as information becomes available.
Update 11:28 a.m.: Moline Police Lt. Michael Hutton said that a suspect apprehended following a bi-state chase, which ended at the foot of the Interstate 280 bridge, is suspected of robbing the Ascentra Credit Union, in Moline.
Earlier report: Moline police are investigating a robbery that occurred Wednesday morning at the Ascentra Credit Union at 3005 7th St.
Everyone at the credit union is safe, according to a news release from Ascentra.
The branch will remain closed the remainder of the day, and will resume normal business hours Thursday.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.