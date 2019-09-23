A man was held Monday afternoon on suspicion that he made a bomb threat in Geneseo that led to the evacuation of a school and an assisted living community.
Michael L. Allen, 44, Moline, was in the custody of the Henry County Jail while the Henry County State's Attorney's Office reviewed the case, said Geneseo Police Department Deputy Chief Gene Karzin.
Monday's incident began just after 8 a.m. when the driver of a black Hyundai Sonata threatened a business in the area of South Chicago Street and U.S. Route 6 by saying he had a firearm and explosives, Karzin said. As they arrived, police saw the suspect vehicle leaving the area and there was a short pursuit.
The officers stopped the vehicle around 8:15 a.m. at North Chicago Street and Ogden Avenue, according to a Geneseo police news release. Since police believed explosives may have been present, they warned the public to stay away from North Chicago Street and to evacuate an area around the suspect vehicle. The Quad Cities Area Bomb Squad was brought in to help.
The evacuation area was about 1,500 feet, Karzin said. As a result, the St. Malachy School and WoodRidge Supportive Living, a residence for the elderly, were evacuated. Students were sent to the nearby Geneseo Middle School, and the Woodridge residents were picked up with the help of Pink's Bus Service.
The public schools were not evacuated or locked down, but were told to keep occupants inside, Karzin said. Geneseo School District Superintendent Adam Brumbaugh was present at the police command post at the middle school helping the authorities.
Karzin could not provide a total number of people evacuated but said about 57 people were moved from Woodridge.
No bombs or firearms were found, and the evacuation had ended by 11:12 a.m., Karzin said.
Authorities were still figuring out what Allen was doing in the area, and the investigation includes locations in Moline, LeClaire and Scott County, Karzin said.
The Illinois State Police, the Henry County Sheriff's Office and the Geneseo Fire Department all assisted the police in resolving the incident, he said.