Moline police officers are searching an alley near 4th Street and 20th Avenue in Moline.

 ANTHONY WATT / awatt@qconline.com

MOLINE – The Moline Police Department was called at 11:53 a.m. Monday about a report of gunfire in the 400 block of 20th Avenue. The caller saw a man fleeing the scene after hearing a gunshot.

A man was later found at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand.

Police offficers said they believe the shooting was the result of an accidental discharge during a burglary.

Earlier story:

MOLINE — Several police officers are on the scene in an alley between 5th and 4th streets and 20th and 21st avenues. No word yet on what has happened.

A K9 is on the scene, being walked around the alley. Officers are searching trash and recycling bins. The alley is lined on both sides by garages.

This story will be updated.

