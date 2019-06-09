An hours-long police operation on Saturday in Moline was the result of a report that there was an armed, suicidal man in a residence.
The Moline Police Department was called around 5:30 p.m. and told the person, a 39-year-old man from Moline, was at 330 5th Ave., according to a department news release. This man has a felony conviction and outstanding felony warrants, so the report that he could be armed led to the joint Moline-East Moline tactical unit being sent with other officers.
Two other people were safely able to leave the residence, but several attempts to contact the man were unsuccessful, the department said in the release.
“We are not leaving,” an officer was observed saying through loudspeaker on scene. "We know you’re in there.
"There’s a phone at the bottom of the stairs," the officer continued. "Answer the phone or call 911 and they will transfer you to us."
Over and over, officers asked people inside to come out. "Occupants of 330 5th Avenue, this is the Moline police Department. We have a valid search warrant for the residence and we are not leaving."
They continued to ask that the person or persons inside leave immediately from the front of the residence "with nothing in your hands and your hands raised."
"We need to talk about what’s going on," officers said. "We can explain the situation. We don't want anyone to get hurt."
The operation was still ongoing around 10 p.m. The news release was issued at 11 p.m. stating it had been concluded.
Officers entered and searched the residence but found no one else inside, the release states. The whereabouts of the man were unknown as of the issuance of the release, but it was not believed there was an ongoing threat to public safety.
The name of the man was not being released because of the nature of the initial call, police said. He does not live at the residence where Saturday’s incident occurred.
The case is still open, and the department is asking anyone who may have information to contact its investigators or the Quad-Cities branch of Crime Stoppers.
The department can be reached at 309-524-2140. The number for Crime Stoppers is 309-762-9500.