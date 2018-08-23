The mother wanted in connection with the death of her 5-year-old son has been taken into custody while her boyfriend remains at large.
Murder warrants were issued for the two in the death of 5-year-old Ja'Shawn Bussell, Davenport police said. Ja'Shawn died May 1, 10 days after he was assaulted.
The warrants named the toddler’s mother, Jacqueline Majanise Rambert, 24, and her boyfriend Tre DeSean Henderson, 26.
Rambert was taken into custody Tuesday in Chicago.
Henderson fled the Quad-Cities early in the investigation and remains on the run, police said.
Rambert's pastor, Brad Beier of Living Hope Church, Chicago, said that Rambert never fled from police and has been cooperating with them from the beginning of the case, and have visited her and her family in Chicago.
Beier said he was with Rambert Tuesday when she called her primary contact at the Davenport Police Department to suggest an idea about the case.
"At that time she even provided her current location, which was our church, and within 30 minutes a Cook County Sheriff's task force was at our church serving her warrant," he said.
Beier said that church members and Rambert were shocked to learn she is charged facing a murder charge.
Henderson initially was wanted on a charge of child endangerment with serious injury as the investigation into Ja’Shawn’s death continued.
According to the affidavit filed by Davenport Police officer Sean Johnson in connection with that charge, on April 22, Henderson was with the boy.
Henderson allegedly assaulted the boy causing head and other injuries that resulted in the child vomiting multiple times over a four-day period.
On April 27, Ja'Shawn was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, and then air lifted to University Hospitals, Iowa City, with life-threatening injuries. He died after being taken off life support.
First-degree murder under Iowa law carries an automatic sentence of life in prison upon conviction.
They also are facing one count each of child endangerment resulting in death, and child endangerment by multiple acts, each of which carries prison sentence of up to 25-year.