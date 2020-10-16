 Skip to main content
Update: Motorcyclist killed in Davenport crash is identified
Updated: The victim has been identified as Steven R. Lamb, 64, of Rock Island.

A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday after the bike the person was riding was struck by a car, Davenport police said.

The crash occurred at 3:40 p.m. at the intersection of Harrison Street and Columbia Avenue.

Davenport Police Sgt. Brian Stevens said a Chevrolet passenger car was southbound on Harrison Street in the second lane from the west, or the second lane from right side of the street.

The car made an abrupt lane change into the westernmost lane of Harrison Street, or the far right-hand lane.

The front corner of the car struck a motorcycle that was southbound in the westernmost, or far right-hand, lane. The driver of the motorcycle was ejected and sustained fatal injuries.

The identities of those involved were not released Wednesday night.

The crash remains under investigation by the Davenport Police Department’s Crash Investigation Unit.

