UPDATE: Multiple suspects in custody in Davenport after police chase

UPDATE: Multiple suspects have been taken into custody in Davenport, according to police scanner reports.
EARLIER STORY: Moline police were on the scene of a reported armed robbery Tuesday afternoon at Moline Gas Food & Liquor, 34th Street and Avenue of the Cities, across from Moline High School.
No injuries have been reported, but a K-9 has been brought in.
Police chase a suspect westbound on Interstate 74, and the pursuit is continuing in Davenport.
