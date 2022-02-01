UPDATE: Murder charges filed against Colona man accused of battering 14-month-old girl

Murder charges have been filed against a Colona man who police say battered a 14-month-old girl on Thursday and who died of her injuries about 2 p.m. Sunday.

Rahsaan Malik Strawder, 38, of 710 4th St., is charged in Henry County Circuit Court with two counts of murder and two counts of aggravated battery to a child, according to electronic circuit court records.

Murder is a Class M felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of 20-60 years and can be extended to life under certain circumstance.

Aggravated battery to a child is a Class X felony that carries a prison sentence of six to 30 years.

Strawder made a first appearance Friday in Henry County Circuit Court. He was charged at that time with aggravated battery to a child, according to a news release issued Friday by Colona Police Chief Mike Swemline.

Strawder was being held in the Henry County Jail on a bond of $1 million, 10%.

Strawder is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Henry County Circuit Court.

According to Swemline's news release, Colona Police were notified by the Moline Police Department on Thursday of an aggravated battery to a child that had occurred in Colona. Moline had initially taken the report believing that the incident had occurred in Moline.

Colona Police detectives met with investigators from Moline. Interviews were conducted by both agencies.

A search warrant was obtained for Strawder’s home. The Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit processed the scene.

The child was flown to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria with complications.

Neighbors both across the street and directly next door to the home where Strawder was living and where police spent considerable time after his arrest said they never saw a baby there. They said he moved in with a woman already living in the home last May. When the woman moved out, they said, another moved in.

Strawder was on parole from the East Moline Correctional Center at the time and is a registered sex offender.

He was incarcerated in the East Moline Correctional Center after being convicted in 2016 of robbery and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm in Kane County, according to Illinois Department of Corrections electronic records. He was released from prison and placed on parole on June 25, 2021, or about seven months ago.

Strawder is required to register as a sex offender. He was convicted in 2002 in Kane County of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a victim age 13-16. The victim was 16 at the time, according to the Illinois Sex Offender Registry.

An across-the-street neighbor in Colona said she was aware he was a registered sex offender, but a next-door neighbor said he didn't know.

Strawder’s criminal history also includes convictions for aggravated arson, residential burglary and fraud, according to Illinois Department of Corrections electronic records.

