The Iowa man accused of killing a woman in a March 28 collision involving a stolen vehicle now faces a new charge.
Armand Cannon, 24, of Grand Mound, has been charged with aggravated driving under the influence of drugs, according to Rock Island County court records.
The charge stems from the crash that happened shortly after 6:11 p.m. when the stolen van collided with a Ford Escape at John Deere Road and 16th Street, according to the Moline Police Department. Tammy Loos, 51, Milan, a passenger in the Escape, was sent to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island, where she died. A second occupant, a man was injured.
Cannon is alleged to have had methamphetamine in his system when the collision occurred, records state.
He is already charged with reckless homicide, aggravated reckless driving and possession of a stolen vehicle, court records state.
The new charge was filed Monday, according to court records.
Cannon was scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday. In a preliminary hearing, the state presents in court an outline of the case against a defendant and the defense counsel has an opportunity to challenge the outline.
Then a judge decides whether the case is strong enough for the prosecution to continue. The criteria for meeting that burden is not considered very high.
On Tuesday, Cannon chose to waive the hearing, meaning he and his attorney, Drew Larson, did not challenge the prosecution’s presentation.
Waiving the hearing is not an admission of guilt.
Cannon’s next court date is scheduled for May 10.
After the hearing, Cannon was returned to the custody of the Rock Island County Jail. He is being held on a $250,000 bail, and would have to post $25,000 before he could be released.
Two other people were charged because of the crash that killed Loos: Alex Garrels, 25, Walcott; and Amy Taylor, 27, of Davenport.
Garrels is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and with being in possession of a stolen vehicle, according to court records. His bail is also $250,000, with a 10 percent bond.
Though court records list Garrels as living in Walcott, the Moline police have Davenport listed as his place of residence.
Taylor is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle on allegations of being in possession of the stolen van. Her bail has been set at $100,000. To be released, she would have to post $10,000.
Both, still in county custody, also appeared Tuesday and waived their preliminary hearings before being returned to the jail.
Their next court appearances are also scheduled for May 10.