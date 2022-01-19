Update: No charges to be filed against vape shop employee who shot robbers

Charges will not be filed against an employee of a Rock Island tobacco and vape shop who shot two robbers, killing one, Tuesday night, Rock Island County Attorney Dora Villarreal said Wednesday night.
Rock Island Police were sent to Blackhawks Tobacco & Vape, 2733 18th Ave., at 10:54 p.m. in response to a report of an armed robbery and a shooting.
According to a news release issued Wednesday by Rock Island Interim Police Chief Richard Landi, three people wearing masks entered the store and started threatening employees and demanding merchandise. One of the suspects had a gun.
An employee of the store pulled out a handgun and fired several shots at the suspects, the release states. The suspects ran from the store.
A short time later, Police received a report of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1700 block of Lincoln Court. When officers arrived they learned the wounded person had already left to go to a hospital in Davenport.
Davenport police were called to a Taco Bell in the 1400 block of Locust Street, where they found the gunshot victim, later identified as one of the suspects from the robbery. The gunshot victim was then taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Campus, where he was declared dead.
A second wounded person was found in the 2100 block of 16th Avenue. This person was taken via ambulance to UnityPoint Trinity Hospital. This person, who was also identified as one of the robbery suspects, was listed as being in serious but stable condition, according to the release.
The third robbery suspect is still being sought by the police. The identities of the suspects have not been released.
In her statement issued Wednesday night, Villarreal said that, "after a preliminary review of the surveillance video and witness interviews, it appears the use of force by the employee was justified as self-defense and for the defense of others inside the story during the robbery.
"At this time, no charges will be filed against any employees of the store and the State is preparing to file aggravated robbery counts against the remaining two suspects."
Additional charges are being considered against the would-be robbers.
Police ask anyone with information to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or using the "P3 Tips" app.