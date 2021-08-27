 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Update: No one injured in large fire near Midwest Recyclers in Davenport
0 Comments
topical alert top story

Update: No one injured in large fire near Midwest Recyclers in Davenport

  • Updated
  • 0
Plumes of smoke at Midwest Recylers

A large plume of smoke is coming from Midwest Recyclers, 530 S Howell St., Davenport. Fire fighters are on scene.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

The Davenport Fire Department responded to a large fire near Midwest Recyclers, 530 S Howell St., Davenport, Friday morning. No injuries were reported.

The fire caused a plume of smoke that could be seen across the city. Firefighters arrived at around 10 a.m., according to a press release from the fire department.

A large pile of salvage cars and recycled material were engulfed in flames, producing heavy black smoke. According to the release, the neighboring business to the north was temporarily evacuated because of the smoke. 

Crews will remain on scene throughout the day to extinguish any remaining fire conditions as the salvage pile is separated by business owners, the release states. No damage was reported to neighboring buildings or exposures.

Fire crews were regularly rotated to prevent heat related illnesses, due to weather conditions Friday morning.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

Black smoke plume rising in western Davenport. The Davenport police are asking people to avoid the area of 500 South Howell Street as firefighters deal with a large fire. Further details not yet available. This story will be updated.
0 Comments
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Family of eight tried for three days to escape Kabul

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News