Update: No one injured in large fire near Midwest Recyclers in Davenport

The Davenport Fire Department responded to a large fire near Midwest Recyclers, 530 S Howell St., Davenport, Friday morning. No injuries were reported.
The fire caused a plume of smoke that could be seen across the city. Firefighters arrived at around 10 a.m., according to a press release from the fire department.
A large pile of salvage cars and recycled material were engulfed in flames, producing heavy black smoke. According to the release, the neighboring business to the north was temporarily evacuated because of the smoke.
Crews will remain on scene throughout the day to extinguish any remaining fire conditions as the salvage pile is separated by business owners, the release states. No damage was reported to neighboring buildings or exposures.
Fire crews were regularly rotated to prevent heat related illnesses, due to weather conditions Friday morning.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
