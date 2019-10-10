Frank Holley was standing inside 3rd Missionary Baptist Church just before 9:30 a.m. Thursday when distinct sounds echoed down the block of West 14th Street between North Main and North Harrison streets.
"I was like a tap, tap, tap, tap, tap and it felt like maybe something was hitting the building," said Holley, who was inside the church because a handrail in a stairwell was being replaced. "We did not see anything. But by the time we walked outside and the police were here, we knew what we heard was rapid gunfire."
Sometime around 9:30 a.m. the Davenport Police Department responded to a shots-fired call near West 14th and North Harrison streets. According to a DPD news release, witnesses described a smaller black sedan chasing after a white sedan at the time shots were fired.
An employee inside the building at 1329 N. Harrison St., which houses D'Allen Salon Suites and D's Boutique, confirmed at least one shot struck the building, passing through the bottom portion of the glass entry door to D's Boutique.
No one inside either business was injured, the employee said.
Directly across From D's Boutique, a Davenport crime scene technician marked 10 shell casings on the blacktop.
"It seems like there's a shooting incident pretty often out here," said a man who lives near West 13th and North Main streets. "In the place I stay at, a bullet went through a window upstairs from me.
"I moved here from Manhattan. It's still safer here in Davenport, but I'm starting to wonder."
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at (563) 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”