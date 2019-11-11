One person was killed Monday when two semitrailers and an SUV collided on Interstate 74 a few miles east of the Quad-City International Airport.
The crash happened at 11:12 a.m. near mile marker 8 in the east-bound lanes, about three miles east of the airport, according to the
Illinois State Police. One of the semitrailers was traveling in the west-bound lanes when the driver lost control, went through the dividing median and turned over in the east-bound lanes. There the two other vehicles collided with it.
One person was killed, according to the Rock Island County Coroner's Office. Further details were not being released Monday afternoon.
The state police said everyone riding in the three vehicles were hospitalized, but did not say how many people there were.
Authorities did not know why the semitrailer left the roadway. At 2:30 p.m. the interstate's east-bound lanes were still closed while the investigation was underway.
111119-mda-nws-accident-01.jpg
First responders wheel a stretcher to the scene where two semi trailers and a passenger vehicle crashed on Interstate 74 west bound in Coal Valley, closing the eastbound lanes, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
111119-mda-nws-accident-02.jpg
Medforce helicopter flies from the two semi trailers and a passenger vehicle crashed on interstate I-74 in Coal Valley, closing the eastbound lanes, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
