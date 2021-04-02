Update: One dead in officer-involved shooting in Rock Island

One person has been confirmed dead after an officer-involved shooting Thursday at the Kum & Shop, 2961 11th St., Rock Island.

According to a press release by the Rock Island Police Department, officers observed a known wanted suspect, who was considered armed and dangerous, in the area of 12th Street and 31st Avenue.

Preliminary information indicates that as officers started to approach, the suspect fled on foot while being seen in possession of a handgun. The suspect was pursued to a nearby gas station, where the suspect hijacked a car from a female bystander. As officers attempted to physically remove the suspect from the car, the suspect began driving in reverse, dragging multiple officers, before crashing into the building during which time multiple officers fired their weapons.

The suspect and three officers were transported to Unity-Point Trinity Hospital, where the suspect succumbed to injuries. The injured officers were treated and released.

A firearm believed to be the suspects was recovered at the scene.

The Rock Island County Integrity Task Force has been activated and will be conducting the investigation of the officer involved shooting. The involved officers have been placed on administrative leave per standard department protocol.