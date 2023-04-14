Update: The Rock Island County Coroner's office removed a body from a home in Milan at 10:18 a.m. Friday.

Sheriff's Lt. Justin Chisholm confirmed one person died and another was injured in an apparent shooting. The deceased is not yet being publicly identified, and police did not say how seriously the second person was injured.

Rock Island County and Illinois State Police are investigating the case as a homicide, Chisholm said.

Several police agencies remain at two scenes this morning — a home at 117th Avenue and Ridgewood Road and a nearby parked car.

A woman left the home around the same time as the coroner, carrying a dog.

"My son's dead," she said to a reporter. "I don't know what to say. We came to get our phones, our keys and our wallets. My son's dead."