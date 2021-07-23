 Skip to main content
Update: One man dead after shooting in Silvis
breaking topical top story

  Updated
SILVIS — One man is dead after a shooting Friday afternoon in Silvis, Police Chief Mark VanKlaveren said.

Silvis Police, along with East Moline Police, were sent to the area of the Loma Linda Apartments, 1800 10th Ave. A Court, to investigate a report of shots fired around 1 p.m.

Upon arrival officers located an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound lying on the ground in front of one of the apartment complexes.

Officers and paramedics gave aid to the man, and he was transported to Genesis Medical Center, Silvis, where he was pronounced dead at about 1:40 p.m.

The victim’s name was not released Friday.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Silvis Police Department at 309-792-1841, Crime stoppers at 309-762-9500, or utilize the P3 Tips Mobile App.

It was the second shooting death this year in Silvis. 

Daniel Kokuvi Akoli, 28, died at the Genesis Medical Center after being found with a gunshot wound on May 28. Silvis police found Akoli when they were called to 1413 11th St. at about 4:45 p.m. to investigate a call of shots fired.

Cordell O. Thomas, 19, of Silvis, has been charged with Akoli's murder. He pleaded not guilty and waived his right to a preliminary hearing Monday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

