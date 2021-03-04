Update: One man wounded in Davenport shooting

A man suffered a gunshot wound Thursday in what appears to be a rolling shootout in the 100 block of West 65th Street in Davenport, police said.
In a news release issued Thursday evening, police said officers were sent to the area at 2:52 p.m. to investigate a report of shots fired. The preliminary information indicates there were people in two vehicles involved in a dispute when shots were fired from at least one of the vehicles into the other. The vehicles then fled in different directions.
Kwik Star, a Shell gasoline station and Menards are all located in that area.
Officers were then sent to the Motel 6, 101 W. 65th St., to investigate the report of a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Officers provided medical treatment to the man until medics arrived. The man was taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, for treatment of a non-life-threatening wound.
Police were able to determine that the man’s wounds were related to the shots-fired incident police were investigating.
There were reports that indicated that some of the people involved in the shots-fired incident had run toward Menards. Police blocked the entrance to the store with their squad cars and made a coordinated search of the business, but no suspects were located.
Business operations at Menards were disrupted for about an hour.
Police ask that anyone with information about this incident call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.