Update: One man wounded in Davenport shooting

A man suffered a gunshot wound Thursday in what appears to be a rolling shootout in the 100 block of West 65th Street in Davenport, police said.

In a news release issued Thursday evening, police said officers were sent to the area at 2:52 p.m. to investigate a report of shots fired. The preliminary information indicates there were people in two vehicles involved in a dispute when shots were fired from at least one of the vehicles into the other. The vehicles then fled in different directions.

Kwik Star, a Shell gasoline station and Menards are all located in that area.

Officers were then sent to the Motel 6, 101 W. 65th St., to investigate the report of a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers provided medical treatment to the man until medics arrived. The man was taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, for treatment of a non-life-threatening wound.

Police were able to determine that the man’s wounds were related to the shots-fired incident police were investigating.