Update: One officer, one civilian still hospitalized after early morning fire

One civilian and four police officers were treated for smoke inhalation after a Monday morning house fire in Moline, the Moline Fire Department said in a news release.

As of 9 a.m. three of the officers had been released from UnityPoint-Trinity Hospital in Rock Island. The other officer and the civilian are still hospitalized. Their injuries are believed to be non-life threatening, according to a news release from the Moline Police Department.

Moline Fire Department responded to the fire at about 3:35 a.m. When the firefighters arrived, Moline police were already on the scene, helping get the victim from the home.

Police had arrived a few minutes earlier. They were met by three family members who told them there was still one person inside the house. The victim was uncooperative, police said, but the officers successfully removed her from the house after a struggle.

The firefighters found the most fire in a back bedroom. They were able to get it under control in about 20 minutes. They stayed on the scene for about four more hours completing salvage and overhaul and extinguishing hidden pockets of fire.