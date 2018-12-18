One person involved in the shooting at a dollar store in Davenport was located at West High School, according to a robocall sent to parents.
Davenport police are investigating the shooting that took place around 11:20 a.m. at Dollar General, 2604 W. Locust St. The incident sent one man to the hospital with unknown injuries, though he was responsive when emergency crews arrived, according to police.
"Today, West High School and Wilson Elementary were contacted by the 911 dispatch center and told to lock down their schools," the robocall said. "This was as a result of an individual being shot inside the Dollar General store on West Locus St., across from the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds. A person involved in this incident was located at West High School. The police investigation is ongoing."
Police have not said if the shooting occurred inside or outside the store. Details about the incident were still being determined, including the number of shots fired and a physical description of the suspect.
At the scene, Police Chief Paul Sikorski said early information pointed to “an altercation” between two people, and the gunman left before officers arrived.
Sikorski said investigators were gathering suspect information “so we can go out and find who’s responsible for this.”
A heavy police presence remained in the parking lot as officers interviewed possible witnesses, photographed the interior of the store and turned away customers walking up to the entrance. The front door was later blocked off by yellow crime scene tape and police cruisers.
Investigators were also seen going into the neighboring bar, Gypsy Highway Bar and Grille, where a witness said they were checking the bar's security cameras for footage that could aid the investigation.
As of early November, Davenport had received 171 calls that led to confirmed shots-fired incidents, which broadly includes instances when physical evidence of gunfire is found at a crime scene. Of those incidents, 23 were non-fatal shootings and five were gun-related homicides.
Last year, 12 people were killed and 28 were wounded by gunfire, the most violent record within the past eight years.
Megan Valley contributed to this report.