Update: One person with 'severe injuries' following shooting in Moline

Moline police say one person was severely injured in a shooting this morning near Hamilton Elementary.

Police said there is no danger to the public.

One person in custody as a result, according to school officials.

At approximately 8:01 a.m., police were called to 7th Street and 32nd Avenue near the school, police said in a news release.

As a precaution, the school went into soft lockdown, with students going about their day within the building, but no one allowed to enter or exit, school officials said.

There was no threat to students or staff.

There are at least 10 public safety vehicles at 7th Street and 32nd Avenue with the street blocked off with crime tape and crime scene markers on the west side of 7th Street.

This story will be updated.

