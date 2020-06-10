Update: One reported injured in Tuesday night crash in Rock Island

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

UPDATE: The crash occurred after the driver of a gray Chevrolet Impala fled police who attempted a traffic stop at 25th Street and 15th Avenue, according to a new release issued by the Rock Island Police Department Wednesday afternoon.

The Impala was southbound on 25th Street and the driver ignored a red light at 18th Avenue and was struck by a second vehicle heading west, the release states.

The driver of the Impala was at first hospitalized in the Quad-Cities but was then sent to Peoria for further treatment. The other driver refused treatment at the scene.

The police department has asked the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office to conduct an independent traffic crash investigation on the collision.

Further details about the crash were not provided in the release.

PREVIOUS STORY: One person was sent to the hospital Tuesday night after a crash in Rock Island.