Update: One wounded in Davenport shooting
One juvenile male suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound after being shot in his left hand and the torso Wednesday night, Davenport police said. 

The shooting occurred at 9:09 p.m. at 917 E. High St.

Police are investigating the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

A vehicle possibly involved in the incident fled the scene. 

The wounded male was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Campus, Davenport, for treatment.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563- 326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”

