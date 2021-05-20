Update: Person injured in shooting Thursday on Gaines Street

Davenport Police are investigating a shooting in the 1300 block of North Gaines Street.

At least one person was wounded in the incident.

Police were called to 1327 N. Gaines St. at 8:57 p.m. Thursday. Police found blood at the scene.

The shooting caused police to close Gaines Street between 13th and 14th streets while officers searched for other evidence.

Police confirmed that a wounded person was being treated at Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport. The name, age and condition of the victim was not released Thursday night.

Neighbors reported hearing a loud boom in the area at about 8:30 p.m. About 20-25 minutes later, neighbors reported hearing four to five shots and then five minutes later another round of gunfire, about four to five shots.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563- 326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.

