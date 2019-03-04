An East Moline man was fatally wounded Saturday in what authorities have described as a shooting accident.
Evan Martin, 31, East Moline, was wounded at 10:37 a.m. at Shooting Sports gun range, 512 12th St., Moline, according to authorities.
The victim was handling a firearm on a shooting lane when the weapon discharged and he was struck by the bullet, according to the Moline police. Martin was sent to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island for treatment, but he died later Saturday.
An autopsy was performed Monday, and the preliminary results indicate Martin was killed by the gunshot wound, Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said Monday afternoon.
Martin's death was considered accidental as of Monday, authorities said. It was being investigated by the Moline police, the coroner's office and the Illinois State Police.