Update: Pickup truck strikes, kills 65-year-old man in Moline

UPDATE: The person killed was a 65-year old man and he was struck about 6:19 a.m., Moline police said. He was crossing River Drive in the middle of the block about 100 feet east of the 12th Street crosswalk when a pickup truck traveling west hit him in the northernmost lane. Investigators believe the man died immediately.

The man's name was not provided in the release and authorities were working to notify his family.

Police believe the pedestrian's dark clothing and visibility at the time he was hit contributed to the collision. Alcohol and drugs were not believed to have contributed to the crash. There have been no citations or arrests.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Moline police Department is investigating a death at 12th Street and River Drive.

The police confirmed the death and location, but could not provide more detail.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said it was a pedestrian versus a vehicle collision, and said a deputy coroner was on scene.

This story will be updated.

