You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Update: Pickup truck strikes, kills 65-year-old man in Moline
alert top story

Update: Pickup truck strikes, kills 65-year-old man in Moline

{{featured_button_text}}
crash logo

UPDATE: The person killed was a 65-year old man and he was struck about 6:19 a.m., Moline police said. He was crossing River Drive in the middle of the block about 100 feet east of the 12th Street crosswalk when a pickup truck traveling west hit him in the northernmost lane. Investigators believe the man died immediately.

The man's name was not provided in the release and authorities were working to notify his family.

Police believe the pedestrian's dark clothing and visibility at the time he was hit contributed to the collision. Alcohol and drugs were not believed to have contributed to the crash. There have been no citations or arrests.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Moline police Department is investigating a death at 12th Street and River Drive.

The police confirmed the death and location, but could not provide more detail.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said it was a pedestrian versus a vehicle collision, and said a deputy coroner was on scene. 

This story will be updated.

0
2
0
14
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News