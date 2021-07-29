Update: Police investigate Thursday evening shooting in Davenport

Several people were wounded in a shooting at 9:15 p.m. Thursday in the area of West Locust and Pacific streets in Davenport.

The victims, who were taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, were riding in a blue Honda sedan, which came to a stop in the 1700 block of Pacific. They fled the vehicle. One victim was found near the vehicle, one was found on Howell Street and another on Wilkes Street. Police were not certain if there were any other victims.

The wounds did not appear to be life-threatening.

Neighbors in the 1700 block of Pacific said they heard six to eight shots.

One neighbor said he saw a male run from the Honda sedan into the trees near the ravine that is on the west side of Pacific Street.

That male came back out of the woods, and he and a female fled the scene.

Another male was lying on the ground near the car. One of the neighbors said he tried to help the male. The victim told the neighbor he'd been shot in the back.

The neighbors said the people in the car looked as if they were in their late teens to maybe their early 20s.