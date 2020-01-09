Update: Quad Cities Chamber being sued for alleged age and gender discrimination

"Since early 2018, the Quad Cities Chamber has focused on becoming a more effective, efficient, and financially strong entity. These changes have allowed the Chamber to continue its mission and better meet the needs of the community. As part of this process, the Chamber restructured its budget, work plan, and workforce. The restructure resulted in much needed and positive growth for the Chamber, but also led to the elimination of certain positions within the organization. Based on such restructuring, the Chamber finds itself defendant in a lawsuit brought by two former Chamber employees. The Chamber stands by the difficult decisions it made during the restructure and will defend those decisions. The Chamber will not comment further on the pending litigation."