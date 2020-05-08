UPDATE: Rock Island County Circuit Clerk's staff laid off as court activity drops by 80%

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

UPDATE: Weikert also issued a news release concerning the reduction in her staff. In it, she stated that services started getting reduced in March because of efforts to curb the coronavirus’ spread.

Overall, court activity has dropped by as much as 80 percent, and that the fees and fines collected have also decreased, she said.

Weikert has attempted, she states in the release, to maintain full-time staffing, pay, and benefits throughout the pandemic, but is no longer able to do so.

The layoffs will be effective Monday, the release states.

Some of the other offices involved with the courts have not cut staff as of Friday, they said.

Victoria A. Bluedorn, the trial court administrator for the 14th Judicial Circuit, which includes Rock Island County, said there are five people in her office and that none had been laid off. She could not provide information about other offices involved with the courts.

Matthew Durbin, the county’s public defender, also said he had not laid off any of his attorneys or support staff as of Friday afternoon.

Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos and Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal had not yet responded to requests for information.