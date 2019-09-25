A threat Wednesday morning, later deemed not credible, caused Rock Island High School to lock down for about 30 minutes.
Staff got information about a possible threat and contacted police, Rock Island/Milan School District spokeswoman Holly Sparkman said. The high school was put on a "soft" lockdown — no one could come in or out of the facility, but classes continued, she said. The lockdown began at 8:25 a.m. and lasted until 9 a.m. Students' families were notified of the incident by an automated telephone call.
High school staff were notified at about 8:11 a.m. by students who said they overheard another student making a statement they interpreted as a threat, Rock Island Police Department Deputy Chief Jason Foy said. The high school's liaison officer and other officers helped investigate the threat and the department does not believe it is credible as of 9:40 a.m.
Normal operations have resumed at Rocky, Sparkman said.