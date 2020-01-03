Update: Rock Island man sentenced for fatal 2018 stabbing

“I lost someone very special to me, and it is very hard,” Justina Ortiz wrote.

Yanez’s family declined comment after the hearing on Friday, but Mario Vicuna, Yanez's brother, spoke in November after Yanez was found guilty.

Vicuna said he believed Yanez did what he thought he needed to do that morning to defend himself and a young family member who was with him.

"My brother's never been a fighter," he said. "He's not a monster."

Ortiz was Yanez's friend, Vicuna said. Yanez considered Ortiz's relatives as his family and friends.

"He hurts as well," Vicuna said.

There was also a presentence investigation performed ahead of the sentencing. These inquiries are designed to present the history of a convicted defendant. It is meant to help the sentencing judge select the appropriate sentence.

During the bench trial, details of the events leading up to Ortiz’s death were presented as evidence.