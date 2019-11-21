Update: Rock Island school evacuated; gas smell normal, investigators say

UPDATE: The Rock Island Fire Department said said the smell was from a process of the school's gas system called an overpressure release. It is a normal and common part of the system's operation.

It is cold out, so the small amount of gas released stayed concentrated close to the ground instead of dissipating, so people were able to smell it.

School District spokeswoman Holly Sparkman said as of 10:30 a.m. that the Washington students were still at Denkmann, and parents could pick them up if they wished, but must present identification to do so.

District officials had not made a decision on whether classes would resume for the day at Washington, she said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EARLIER REPORT: The Rock Island-Milan School District has evacuated Washington Junior High School because of a possible gas leak.

Someone reported a smell of gas around 9:30 a.m. at the school, 3300 18th Ave., Rock Island, and the school was evacuated as a precaution, district spokeswoman Holly Sparkman said. She could not say if the smell was inside the school or somewhere nearby.