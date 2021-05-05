Update: School district issues statement about 13 year old cyclist hit and killed Tuesdy, just hours after older cyclist struck and killed

"On behalf of the entire Moline-Coal Valley School District, I would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family of the young man who passed away yesterday following a traffic accident," Savage said in the statement.

"This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our students and staff. The Moline-Coal Valley district has responded with our Crisis Team consisting of counselors and social workers to provide support to any student and staff at Wilson Middle School to help process this loss and express their feelings," Savage said in the statement. "This support is also available to any student, staff, or school within our district. Families with a child in any of our schools can reach out to their school and/or school counselor or social worker to receive additional support and resources. We join our entire community in mourning this tragic loss of life."