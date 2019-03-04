UPDATE: Warrants have been issued Monday morning for a second person in the death of Destiny Orr-Clark, 19, according to a news release from the Davenport Police Department.
Arthur K. Lobley, 26, of Rock Island, is being charged with 1st degree murder, 1st degree robbery and intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Lobley is currently in prison on unrelated charges.
Rock Island teen arrested in connection with Davenport murder
EARLIER REPORT: A Rock Island teen has been arrested in connection with the May 4 shooting death of 19-year-old Destiny Orr-Clark, Davenport police said Saturday.
Craig W. Coleman Jr., 18, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.
Normally, first-degree murder carries an automatic sentence of life in prison upon conviction in Iowa for an adult. However, Coleman was 17 at the time of the shooting. The Supreme Court has ruled that juveniles cannot be automatically given a life sentence for crimes.
Coleman was arrested Saturday by Rock Island Police and is being held in the Rock Island County Jail awaiting extradition to Iowa.
At 12:33 a.m. May 4, Davenport police responded to a call of shots fired in the 900 block of East 36th Street near Davenport Avenue.
Officers found Orr-Clark who had been wounded. She was treated at the scene and then taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, where she died.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or provide an anonymous tip on the city’s mobile apps, “CityConnect Davenport, IA,” or “CrimeReports By Motorola.”