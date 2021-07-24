Update: Shooting suspect apprehended after three-hour manhunt

Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane has confirmed that a man wanted in connection with a shooting Saturday night was apprehended shortly after midnight Saturday.
The 46-year-old man was captured after a three-hour manhunt. A thermal drone provided by the Muscatine County Sheriff's Department helped locate the man, who was found lying in a ditch.
Lane said the shooting occurred at 9 p.m. at 1878 300th St. The address is listed as being in rural New Liberty.
The suspect fled the scene, and a manhunt ensued.
The shooting victim was taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport. His condition was not available late Saturday.
This is a developing story.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Thomas Geyer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.