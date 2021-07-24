 Skip to main content
Update: Shooting suspect apprehended after three-hour manhunt

Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane has confirmed that a man wanted in connection with a shooting Saturday night was apprehended shortly after midnight Saturday. 

The 46-year-old man was captured after a three-hour manhunt. A thermal drone provided by the Muscatine County Sheriff's Department helped locate the man, who was found lying in a ditch. 

Lane said the shooting occurred at 9 p.m. at 1878 300th St. The address is listed as being in rural New Liberty.

The suspect fled the scene, and a manhunt ensued. 

The shooting victim was taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport. His condition was not available late Saturday. 

This is a developing story.

