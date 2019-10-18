Davenport Police are investigating two shootings that occurred Friday night.
The first shooting occurred at 7:21 p.m. in the 1600 block of LeClaire St. A man suffered what police described as a non-life-threatening gunshot wound during a robbery.
The victim was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East to be treated.
Police said the victim was walking when he was approached by two people, one of whom displayed a gun. Both asked the man for money.
During the encounter, shots were fired and both of the suspected robbers fled.
At 9:56 p.m., officers were sent to Chuck E. Cheese, 903 E. Kimberly Road, after people reported hearing shots.
Police found several shell casings and there was a report of damage to the building.
Davenport Police ask anyone with information to call 563-326-6125 or leave an anonymous tip via “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”