UPDATE:
East Moline Police report that the girls have been found safe.
Earlier story:
Silvis and East Moline police are currently searching for two girls who have been reported missing.
Emma Helms and Alexis Brown, both 10 years old are missing.
Emma was wearing a gray shirt and purple shorts.
Alexis was wearing a white/black coat and blue shirt with blue jeans.
Both girls were last seen at approximately 7:15 p.m. in the area around Phipps Prairie Park, 2500 12th St., Silvis.
Anyone who sees the girls is urged to call the the Silvis Police Department at 309-797-0402.