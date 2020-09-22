Update: Standoff over in Geneseo

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Noon update: From the Geneseo Police Department: Threat is over at this time. 800 block of West Main Street/U.S. 6 will be blocked for quite some time. Please avoid the area.

Earlier report: The Henry County Sheriff's Office is asking residents to stay clear of area near the Superwash Car Wash on U.S. 6 in Geneseo.

Police are working a barricaded suspect.

Earlier report: Law officers from several agencies are searching for a man who fired a shotgun this morning at Henry County deputies.

Out of an abundance of caution, Geneseo, Ill., schools are currently on lockdown status.

The incident began at 4:22 a.m. Tuesday, when Henry County deputies attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Jeffery Ryan Blunk, 30, of Geneseo, in the Village of Atkinson, Ill., according to deputy Geneseo police chief Gene Karzin.

During this traffic stop Blunk fired a shotgun at the deputies and fled on foot. The deputies did not return fire.

Geneseo police began assisting in the search for Blunk after he was seen in Geneseo.