Update: Sterling fire victim identified

Update: The name of the person who died in a house fire in Sterling, Ill., on Monday has been released.
According to a news release from the Sterling Police Department, Timothy A. Aurand, 71, was removed from the residence by firefighters, taken to CGH Medical Center, and flown to Loyola Hospital in Chicago, where he later died from his injuries.
The other resident, Terry L. Aurand, 58, was able to get out of the residence, was taken to CGH Medical Center, and later transferred to OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, Ill., where she remains in guarded condition.
The fire remains under investigation.
Earlier report: One person is dead after he was trapped in a house fire early this morning in Sterling, Ill.
Sterling and Rock Falls first responders were called at 3:05 a.m., Monday, to a report of a structure fire in the 1400 block of Johnson Avenue.
Upon arrival, fire crews found two-story house well involved with one person trapped in the rear first floor bedroom.
Crews were able to enter the bedroom window to rescue the trapped 71-year-old man.
The man was then transported to CGH Medical Center in Sterling and then air lifted to Loyola Hospital where he died from his injuries.
A woman was also transported to CGH Medical Center. She was treated and listed in critical condition.
Names are being withheld at this time, pending notification of relatives.
According to a news release from the Sterling Fire Department, the fire started on the front of the home and spread rapidly through the entire first floor.
Crews remained on scene for about 5 hours. Sterling firefighters were assisted on scene by firefighters from Rock Falls, Dixon City, Dixon Rural, and Milledgeville.
The fire is under investigation by the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Illinois Crime Scene Technicians and Sterling Fire Department, as well as Sterling Police Department.
