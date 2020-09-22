Update: Suspect who fired at deputies shot and killed in Geneseo

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

2 p.m. update: From the Geneseo Police Department: Following a negotiation that lasted over an hour and a half, a task force member of the United States Marshal's Fugitive Task Force shot and killed Jeffrey Ryan Blunk. Earlier in the day, Blunk allegedly fired a shotgun at Henry County deputies.

The shooting took place after officers located Blunk, armed with a shotgun, in the area of U.S. 6 and Dilenbeck Drive in Geneseo. Officers took cover and began negotiating in an attempt to deescalate the situation.

According to Geneseo Police, officers negotiated with Blunk for over an hour and a half before the incident resulted in the death of Blunk.

Blunk was wanted for aggravated discharge of a firearm, attempted murder of a police officer, home invasion, aggravated kidnapping and outstanding felony warrants.

The incident is being investigated by the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigations. Additional information will be released by Illinois Tate Police.

Earlier report: From the Geneseo Police Department: Threat is over at this time. 800 block of West Main Street/U.S. 6 will be blocked for quite some time. Please avoid the area.