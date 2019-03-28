UPDATE: Scott County Court records show that Roman T. Lloyd, 31, waived extradition to Rock island County Thursday morning. He still remained in the Scott County Jail as of 10:25 a.m.
EARLIER REPORT: A suspected serial bank robber was caught by police late Wednesday morning following a high-speed chase that involved several area law enforcement agencies on both sides of the Mississippi River, authorities said.
Roman T. Lloyd, 31, of Rock Island, was arrested after a chase that ended near the offramp of Interstate 280 at Rockingham Road in Davenport, when his car crashed into a ditch.
Police say the incident began after a man robbed the Ascentra Credit Union at 3007 7th St. in Moline. A Moline detective spotted the suspect’s white sedan at 1st Street A and 19th Avenue, Moline. He sped away when a traffic stop was attempted, and the ensuing pursuit lasted about 22 minutes.
No one was injured during the robbery or the suspect’s apprehension, said Detective Michael Griffin, a spokesman for the Moline Police Department.
Griffin also said the suspect was seen tossing “items of evidentiary value” from the car’s window as he was being pursued. He declined to specify what those items were, but said they were recovered by authorities.
“This is a very dangerous person,” Griffin said at the scene where the suspect was arrested. “He’s obviously willing to do whatever it takes to get away, and because of the coordination of law enforcement efforts today, he was taken into custody without injury.”
At about noon Wednesday, Rock Island Police officers were seen checking a residence at 403 19th Ave., Rock Island. Griffin confirmed that the investigation at that location was related to the robbery of the credit union in Moline.
That address is listed in court records as Lloyd's place of residence.
Lloyd has been charged with robbery and aggravated fleeing/eluding in relation to Wednesday's incident, according to the Moline Police Department and Rock Island County court records. The police said he was being held in the Scott County Jail on a $500,000 cash-only bond.
Other recent robberies have occurred in Davenport, Bettendorf and Moline. Griffin said representatives of police departments across the Quad-Cities had been meeting regularly in recent weeks as they sought the suspect.
This is not the first time Lloyd has been involved in a two-state police chase. Early on July 4, Henry County sheriff’s deputies and Colona police officers pursued him because he and his passenger were suspected of burglarizing a pharmacy in Alpha, according to court records.
They chased him to LeClaire, where the vehicle was wrecked on South Cody Road. He ran and was captured after a short foot chase.
Police saw a crowbar in plain view inside the vehicle. His passenger, Katelynn Victoria Claire Hunter, admitted the crowbar was used to gain entry into the Alpha pharmacy during a burglary reported earlier that morning to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, according to court records.
Lloyd was charged in Scott County with eluding, a serious misdemeanor; possession of burglary tools, an aggravated misdemeanor; and interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor.
He also was cited for failure to maintain control and violating a one-way traffic designation. Hunter also was charged.
The charges were dismissed in September because Lloyd was facing felony charges in Henry County.
He made his first appearance in Henry County Court on two counts of burglary and one count each of theft and aggravated fleeing in late November. Bond was set at $75,000.
Court records show that he was released from custody in late December after posting 10 percent, or $7,500, of the bond.
According to a news release from the credit union, the branch will remain closed the remainder of Wednesday and will resume normal business hours Thursday.